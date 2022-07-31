TRIESTE Stefano Puzzer, the leader of the port workers’ protest, who later became leader of the No Green pass, will be a candidate in the next elections on the Italexit lists of Gianluigi Paragone. Andrea Donaggio and Franco Zonta, the other two founders of the ‘People like us’ Committee, will also be on the list.

Puzzer explained that “the political program is a battle against the compulsory vaccine, against the Green pass and against sending weapons to Ukraine, with particular attention to Italy’s financial problems, which everyone seems to underestimate”. “For six months we have been trying to unite all the dissent”, the only way “to move forward”. Each “rightly made his choices, in the end it was not easy for us to choose to stand as candidates, it did not seem that we were the ones who had to stand but if we can unite the dissent by putting our face once again, we will do it”. These are the reasons that led Stefano Puzzer to apply, as he himself expressed them.

«We are aware that it will go as it will go, I am a simple person, I am a dock worker. I am a person who only wants justice and to get back to doing his job ». The candidacy is only “a step that we will take in order not to regret one day for not having done so and to succumb to the abuses again”.

We have «decided to put our face to it, we believe in the Italexit program, and so up our sleeves and fight against the compulsory vaccine, against the Green pass and against sending weapons to Ukraine, with particular attention to the financial problem that c ‘is in Italy at the moment and that everyone underestimates ». Puzzer predicts that “there will be criticism from all sides, but we do it for the sake of our children, for the future. We are not here to judge anyone, we sleep peacefully.