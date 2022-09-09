Listen to the audio version of the article

Italian citizens residing abroad registered in Aire (the register of residents abroad) are 5,806,068 as of December 31st last year. From Brazil to Australia they can already vote and send ballot papers to their consular office. The ballots must arrive at the consular office (under penalty of cancellation) no later than 4 pm (local time) on Thursday 22 September. Voters who have not yet received the envelope with the ballots on 11 September can apply to the consular office.

Eight deputies and 4 senators to be elected

Italians abroad will elect a total of 8 deputies and 4 senators. The European constituency (3,189,905 Italians) will elect 3 deputies and a senator. The South America constituency (1,804,291 Italians) will elect 2 deputies and a senator. The North America constituency (505,567 Italians) will elect 2 deputies and a senator. The Asia-Africa-Oceania constituency (306,305 Italians) will elect a deputy and a senator. We vote with the proportional and preferences.

Vote on debut in 2006



Voting abroad has been law since 2001 thanks to the then Minister for the Italians of the World of Alleanza Nazionale Mirko Tremaglia. He made his debut in the 2006 politics. Senator Luigi Pallaro (Italian Associations in South America) was decisive in Palazzo Madama for the majority who supported the Prodi government from 2006 to 2008. And he was decisive in bringing him down two years later, paving the way for Berlusconi. And how can we forget the volcanic Antonio Razzi, who emigrated from Chieti to Switzerland, where he was elected twice for Italy of Values

The historical role of the Maie

Ricardo Merlo del Maie, South American parliamentarian since 2006, was also Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs in the Conte I and II Governments. This year the Maie was the second party to present its symbol at the Viminale, but Ricardo Merlo has decided not to reapply in the first person.

Entitlements doubled in 20 years



Italians abroad continue to increase because every year more than one hundred thousand Italians decide to go to live, study and work abroad. From 2003 to 2022, those entitled to it doubled. In Italy, citizenship is governed by the right of ius sanguinis, without any limit of generations.