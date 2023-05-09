Elections weaken Boric government in Chile

The government of Chilean President Gabriel Boric emerges “very weakened” from the constituent elections this Sunday, when there are still three years left to finish his term, Argentine political analyst Daniel Zovatto warned on Monday.

This is a “new electoral failure”, after the first proposal for a new Constitution was rejected in September 2022, said Zovatto, who is the regional director for Latin America at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA).

“It is a government that, in one way or another, remains like a ‘lame duck’,” he stressed in statements to EFE in Madrid.

Thus, the possibilities to introduce the profound changes and the structural reforms that he had on his agenda -the tax, the pensions and others- are seen “quite compromised, their possibilities are reduced”, he opined.

And the future of the constituent process, he continued, also has a “reserved prognosis”, since there is a “risk” that a new proposal for a constitutional text will be rejected again by the citizens if it does not reflect a “great consensus”.

Chile’s far-right Republican Party (PR) won 23 of the 51 seats on the Constitutional Council, tasked with drafting a new proposal, and the traditional right-wing Chile Seguro won 11.

Zovatto wondered what they will do with such a “quantity of power”, so it will be necessary to see with what level of “maturity” the right and the extreme right manage “this great political capital”.

Another relevant fact, according to Zovatto, is the high number of invalid or blank votes, a sign of “dissatisfaction” and “rejection.”

“It was expected that the government and the forces of the left and center left were going to do badly (in the constituent elections), and the forces of the right and, particularly of the extreme right, were going to do quite well. What was not expected was a result as forceful as the one obtained on Sunday,” according to the analyst.

The government of President Boric, he recalled, had been suffering “a very marked weakening in its popularity” due to issues such as citizen insecurity, crime, high inflation and immigration issues.

And the right, especially the extreme right, has been “very skillful” in “communication matters”, with positions close to a “populist” discourse on issues that concern a large part of Chileans today.

They are the migration in the north, detailed Zovatto; violence, crime and insecurity in the center and large cities; and what an important sector “related” to the extreme right, he said, calls “Mapuche terrorism” in the south. EFE