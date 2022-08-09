Home News Elections, YouTrend survey for SkyTg24: Fdi stable at 24.2%, Pd at 22.3, Action down after breaking with the Dems
Italians have very little faith in politics (83%), even among those who still vote: a distrust that often turns into anger, especially among voters (60%). This is what emerges from the survey carried out by the Quorum / YouTrend research institute for Sky Tg24, released today by the all news channel, from which, moreover, it is clear that Italians are also extremely disheartened about what the future of Italy will be after the elections that 53% consider far worse than that of the other two great nations of the European Union, namely France and Germany. With regard to voting intentions, the center-right coalition – compared to the last survey – is growing thanks to the advancement of the Lega and Forza Italia while the center-left retreats, mainly due to the exit of the leader of Action Carlo Calenda. The latter party and + Europe were probed separately with a view to an imminent split and added together they lose 1 percentage point while the M5S grows. In detail, FdI remains stable at 24.2%, the PD falls to 22.3% (-1.1%). The League registers a 14% (+ 0.5%) while the M5S gets 10.6% (+ 0.7%). FI reaches 8.9% (+ 0.9%); Italian Left / Green Europe stood at 3.9% (-0.1%); ItalExit at 3.2% (+ 0.6%); Stock at 2% (last week it was taken over with + Europe), Italia Viva at 2.2% (-0.4%); Civic commitment at 1.5% (- 0.3%); + Europe at 1.6% (last week it was taken over with Action); Us with Italy – Italy is in the Center at 0.8%; Popular Union at 0.7%; Udc – Courage Italy at 0.3%. The share of undecided and abstentions is 38.7%. The two main themes responsible for the progressive increase in abstention are – according to the survey – the particular interests of politicians (52%) and the failure of parties to keep their commitments (49%). The agreement on the priority of these two points is unanimous, with a peak among the voters of the 5 Star Movement (38%). This is true for those who vote, but in a more nuanced way also for those who do not vote, where the problem of the crisis of representation also weighs (29% ask for electoral promises to be kept, 27% are looking for a party that represents them). In any case, the desire to go to the polls is not particularly predominant among Italians (47% have little or no enthusiasm, 46% have enough or a lot), but among the abstainers, indifference to the elections reaches 89% .

