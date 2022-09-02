The appointment with the polls is approaching and on September 25, millions of Italians will have to go to the Municipality of residence to cast their vote in the political elections. To do this, it is necessary to show up at the polling station with an electoral card, but what can you do if this is lost or expired?

The card is a necessary document not only for exercising the right to vote. It also serves as a certification for obtaining discounts on travel tickets (in case of returning to the municipality of residence to vote) and for requesting facilities for voters with disabilities (such as home voting). In addition to the personal data of the voter, the document contains the electoral section to which they belong, the seat of the polling station, the constituencies to which they belong and the 18 spaces intended for the stamp by the president of the polling station.

If your voting card is not found, luckily you can request a duplicate. A copy of the document, in fact, can be issued in cases of theft, loss or running out of spaces for stamps.

To request the duplicate, you need to fill in a form that is often provided on institutional internet portals. In case of exhaustion of the available spaces, it is necessary to show the old card (same thing in cases where the document is damaged). In case of theft, however, a copy of the report made to the police or a substitutive declaration of notoriety must be submitted. The new document is released with immediate effect.

The request must be made in the electoral office or alternatively in the offices of the registry. There is often no need for an appointment, but it is preferable to come and collect the new electoral card before the vote.