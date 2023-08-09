Electoral indecision a few days before the elections – breaking latest news

On August 20, Ecuadorians will go to the polls.

There are 12 days left for the early elections on August 20. However, the so-called responsible, conscious and informed vote, which is even promoted by some organizations, according to some analysts, is difficult to apply in practice.

The profiles and work plans of the candidates, for the different dignities, reflect little or no interest on the part of the voters.

Gabriel Hidalgo Andrade, a political scientist, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, pointed out that, in Ecuador, since suffrage is mandatory, “people are going to vote whether they want to or not.”

However, herein lies the question. “Of all those who vote, how many can be classified as responsible or irresponsible, this is indeterminate.”

Panorama

In the opinion of the professional, in Ecuador, “there is no public institutionality”, that is, “there are no representative and stable institutions” influencing the electorate at the time of voting; “Not only in these elections, but in previous ones, there is a record of 70% undecided a few days before the elections.”

Breach

Another reason for generating citizen disinterest in reading the work plans of the candidates is “because when they come to power they don’t comply with them.”

Most of the time, the electorate gives their vote, “for the candidate with whom they feel identified or who leads the first place,” argued Hidalgo Andrade.

He also said that Ecuadorians are more concerned about issues such as unemployment or insecurity. And, not because of the political affairs or plans of the candidates, “these only become administrative requirements to register.” (YO)

Given

The Cedatos pollster published, on July 20, 2023, the results of a survey applied in 34 cities and parishes in the country. The study showed that the level of voters’ indecision regarding the presidential election is 59.5%.

