Asuncion, National Radio.-The official presentation of the “Vote Informed” campaign, promoted by the Superior Court of Electoral Justice, was held this Wednesday in an act that included the participation of the members of the Special Commission for the Implementation of Technology for the Voting System and Scrutiny and authorities of the TSJE.

The Director of Electoral Consultancies, Luis Alberto Mauro, opened the act, indicating that “with this campaign, what we want is to facilitate access to adequate information on each applicant for each position to the general public, for this we are inaugurating the website https ://candidaturas.tsje.gov.py/conoce/, where we put their data”.

He stated that the central idea is that citizens visit this link and have all the information on the candidates, to get to know them well before going to the polling places. “We are very proud to make this important tool available to the public,” she concluded.

On the other hand, the Director of Electoral Services, Daisy Llano, provided details and the mechanisms to be implemented on election day in relation to the Accessible Vote Plan.

The Coordinator of the Unit for Access to Public Information, Norma Ibarra, detailed the tasks carried out from that direction with the indigenous communities in terms of dissemination of the Voting Machines, as well as the joint work with other institutions such as Identifications, Registry Civil Society and different NGO’s.

The Coordinator of the Vote Abroad, José Loreto, reported on the electoral work that is carried out with compatriots who are abroad, such as in Argentina, Brazil, the United States and Spain.

Next, the Director of Gender Policies, Cynthia Figueredo, highlighted the achievements already obtained by the leadership in question in terms of representation positions for female candidacies in our country, as well as details on the political participation of women in these upcoming elections.

Finally, the Director of International Relations and Protocol, as well as the Coordinator of the “Educate to Choose” Project, Gabriela Sanabria, spoke about the project in question that involves the children of our country, so that they learn about the civic responsibilities they will have to face in the future and the right to choose their authorities.

In the news portal of the TSJE, it is highlighted that this project will be socialized in all the social networks of the institution, with the objective that the citizenry is aware of all the details of the tasks carried out by the Electoral Justice, before, during and after each election day.