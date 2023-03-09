It was decided to change the polling place located in Mundo Marino in response to community complaints.

The Electoral Monitoring Committee held the fourth session led by the Secretary of the District Government, José Humberto Torres, as a delegate of Mayor Virna Johnson, to establish the action plan that will be carried out in the territorial elections on October 29, 2023 .

During the session, the Committee socialized the 15 new polling stations that were created in the three locations of the District and its rural area, to make it easier for citizens to exercise their right to vote; which are added to the 8 installed for the 2022 presidential elections. In this sense, the city will have 75 polling stations and 1,164 tables.

At the March 6 court, the National Registry of Civil Status revealed that the District has 384,714 potential voters, of which 181,538 are men and 203,176 are women; which is equivalent to 37% of the electoral potential of Magdalena.

Likewise, 4,220 people have registered their identity card to elect in Santa Marta, however, this figure could increase, since registration is open until August 29 of the current year.

For the elections, 8,380 voting juries were available, which will be distributed 6 per table to guarantee the correct distribution of the electoral ballots.

“The balance is absolutely positive, we are confident that fully transparent elections will be held in the District of Santa Marta, which will have the guarantees of the territorial entity and of all the members that represent each of the entities in the Committee of Electoral Monitoring”, stated Ricardo Montoya Infante, delegate of the National Registrar in the department of Magdalena.

New polling stations:

IED Jacqueline Kennedy headquarters 5 – María Eugenia

IED Lebanon headquarters 2

IED Simón Rodríguez headquarters 1

IED October 20 headquarters 1

IED Bonda headquarters 2

IED Julio José Ceballos Ospino headquarters 2

EID Palominito

IED Pantano location 1

IED San ​​Fernando headquarters 1

IED Olivos headquarters 1

FDI Olives headquarters 2 John XXIII

IED Simón Bolívar de Gaira headquarters 1

IED Beatriz Gutierrez Vives

IED Don Jaca headquarters baja

IED Mosquito

Transfer of polling station

In response to requests from the community, the Electoral Monitoring Committee decided during the session to change the polling station located in Mundo Marino. For this, they chose the Ciudadela Educativa Cooedumag School to replace them, where 15 tables will be installed.

“In the last elections, such as the presidential and congressional elections, we had difficulties at the Mundo Marino polling station. It belongs to a private individual who in good time was lending it for this electoral process, but we received many complaints from the voters regarding the logistical difficulties of the site”, explained José Humberto Torres, Secretary of the District Government.

However, this Wednesday, March 8 in the afternoon, the Public Ministry, the MOE, members of political parties and groups, and the public force will inspect the new place to ratify his replacement.

“We are pending if there will be electoral consultations of the movements or political parties. We still do not have information that there is any type of consultation in Santa Marta, but it is important to have this information on time, since most of the weight of the support logistics involved in carrying out the elections in a transparent manner involves an effort of resources of the District of Santa Marta”, explained Torres.

Delegates from the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, MOE, National Police, National Army, Air-e, Atesa, National Registry, District Ombudsman, representative of political parties and members of the District cabinet were present at the Committee.