Electoral parity groped – Diario La Hora

The Electoral Contentious Tribunal has become the actor in response to the challenge filed by the women’s and independent movements to the Resolution of the National Electoral Council No. PLE-CNE-1-23-5-2023, of May 23 of the CNE and in particular article 11 that establishes that: a) In the case of the pairing of President and Vice President, the candidacies will be integrated with the participation of people of different or the same sex; c) In the case of elections for provincial assembly members and special constituencies abroad, of the total lists that the political organization registers at the national level for these dignities, thirty percent (30%) will be headed by women.

The CNE Resolution violates the parity rules established in article 99 of the Code of Democracy and the provisions of the third transitory provision that determines that in this election (the one subsequent to that of 2021), the presidential binomial will be equal (man- woman or woman-man); and, that in elections for lists of assembly members, 50% will be headed by women.

The whimsical interpretation “FOR THIS TIME” does not comply with parity as stated in article 99, it goes against the search for a democratic state and then the political parties do not walk the same way as the normative advances, rather, they do not feel like it. The criteria for others brief, simplistic, with cynicism and treachery seek to reduce and undermine female political participation. The criteria are definitely out of place: that there are not so many women, that they cannot decide, that they lack experience, that they prepare better. These same criteria should be for men, but are applied to women.

Now the Electoral Dispute must demonstrate with an ethical position and based on law what has been achieved in decades and is denied in midnight meetings and very serious with lukewarm demonstrations by the members of the National Electoral Council. If we go like this, what can we expect from the matches.