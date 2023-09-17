Electoral process: CENI launches 3-day training – Capsud.net

A training workshop was launched Thursday by the CENI. This training aims to better equip the electoral house’s technical team with its missions and approaches for its optimal functioning.

According to the CENI, this training will last for 3 days. Speaking at the end of this activity, the CENI deputy rapporteur indicated:

“It is important to indicate that the Election House is, in the truest sense of the word, a space for the promotion of democracy. This is why it is open to receive all stakeholders wanting to collect the right information on the organization of elections in our country. Therefore, it is imperative that the people who work there are sufficiently equipped to adequately carry out the task incumbent on them. That is to say, they must master electoral issues, have in-depth knowledge of the organic law and up-to-date information on the evolution of the current process. ”, said Paul Muhindo.

It should be noted that the elections house is an initiative set up by the president of the CENI to fight against false information during this electoral period, in particular by making true and reliable electoral information available to the population.

