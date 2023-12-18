Electoral process: CENI launches training on procedures in the polling station – Capsud.net

Holding elections within the constitutional deadline is becoming more and more irreversible. On Thursday, December 14, the deputy rapporteur of the CENI, Paul Muhindo, launched the training of Heads of voting centers, President trainers, IT technicians of voting centers, Presidents of polling stations and assessors.

Participants in this session who are temporary agents will be equipped for three days on the procedures in a polling station.

This training takes place 6 days before the fateful date of December 20, 2023.

In his speech, Paul Muhindo outlined the contours of this training noting that this last level consists of training the members of the polling stations, especially since the CENI is committed to the quality of the agents who master the electoral procedures. He recalled that the training need throughout the DRC is 39,180 thousand trained agents. Urging them to be diligent, diligent and dynamic in order to contribute to the success of these upcoming elections in less than 6 days.

The Deputy Rapporteur soothed the minds of holders of defective cards and those whose names are no longer on the CENI file but who have voter cards that they will also go to vote on December 20.

The SEP Kinshasa, Nicole Tshibola, for her part, presented the participants emphasizing that this training will be rather practical and they will have to handle the Electronic Voting Device (DEV), and other operational documents.

Note that the CEN is organizing, on December 20 of this year, the fourth electoral cycle in the history of the DRC.

.

Emongo Gérôme

Share this: Facebook

X

