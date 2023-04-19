Electoral process in the DRC: META undertakes to support the CENI – Capsud.net

Denis Kadima spoke on Tuesday with a delegation from META. This company includes social networks such as Facebook, Messenger, Whatsapp or Instagram.

According to the CENI, the rapprochement between the two institutions is part of the logic of reducing disinformation and electoral interference in the use of META’s digital tools.

The reactions of the authorities of the Central Electoral

The number one of the CENI appreciated the synergy that is taking shape between his institution and META. A synergy Materialized by a training session organized on the same day. This, for the benefit of the Communication team of the CENI. Training in which a few executives and agents took part, under the supervision of the Chief of Staff, Dieudonné Tshiyoyo.

META ensures the safety of its users and fights against false information

Siddo Ide Balkissa of META explained that more than 40,000 people work in the field of security. According to her, this is three times more than in 2017. And that within the company itself, 40 teams are involved in this work.

On the basis of these facts, She clarified that the firm takes into account the experiences of the past.

« We are learning lessons from recent polls both in Africa and elsewhere. For example those of February in Cameroon, Canada, India, Indonesia and the EU. And the midterm elections in the United States to improve the user experience“, she let know.

Jeanne Elone and her colleagues emphasized the different working methodologies with very specific tasks obeying the key objectives set out:

« Prevent interference, remove harmful content and limit misinformation, in addition to improving transparency« .

It is at the end of this first meeting which opens a series of several others that the Chief of Staff was delighted with all the information shared. and especially of this collaboration which is established between the CENI and the company META.

Note that of the 3.7 billion users of the Facebook application (more than half of the world‘s population), 204 million are located in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Emongo Gerome



