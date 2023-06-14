Home » “Electoral system and political parties”: Walter Fagoaga
News

“Electoral system and political parties”: Walter Fagoaga

by admin
“Electoral system and political parties”: Walter Fagoaga

This Tuesday on the Plataforma program, sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke about the electoral system and political parties in El Salvador.

«Electoral system and political parties, we are facing the consolidation of a historical, political and hegemonic bloc of the postwar period»he expressed.

Fagoaga explained that since democratic systems were established as ways and mechanisms to access power, things have changed.

On the other hand, he spoke of the French political scientist, Maurice Duverger, who argued that the simple majority system tends to party dualism, and mentions that the proportional representation system or the majority obtained after a second round tends to multipartyism.

On the other hand, “Giovanni Sartori questions Maurice Duverger and says that more plural systems of simple majorities facilitate a two-party format and build multi-party systems”mentioned Fagoaga.

See also  This round of epidemic situation in Xi'an has reported a total of 2,050 local confirmed cases, and 2,134 centralized isolation places have been disinfected | Epidemic | Xi'an | New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina Technology_Sina.com

You may also like

Obligation to use the beSt after activation letter...

Changsha Uninsured Center launches safety production publicity into...

Data without pathos: Fall in oil prices |...

The drama of a family continues in San...

Hartheim Castle: A place of learning and commemoration...

Brazil: So far no conviction in the case...

He probably just wanted to show off the...

Eln denies that 05/25/2025 is the end of...

Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to High-Level Forum...

Stock market crash?: Bubble formation: Is the (financial)...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy