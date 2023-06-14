“Electoral system and political parties”: Walter Fagoaga

This Tuesday on the Plataforma program, sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke about the electoral system and political parties in El Salvador.

«Electoral system and political parties, we are facing the consolidation of a historical, political and hegemonic bloc of the postwar period»he expressed.

Fagoaga explained that since democratic systems were established as ways and mechanisms to access power, things have changed.

On the other hand, he spoke of the French political scientist, Maurice Duverger, who argued that the simple majority system tends to party dualism, and mentions that the proportional representation system or the majority obtained after a second round tends to multipartyism.

On the other hand, “Giovanni Sartori questions Maurice Duverger and says that more plural systems of simple majorities facilitate a two-party format and build multi-party systems”mentioned Fagoaga.