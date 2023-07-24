Electoral technical kits arrive – Diario La Hora

With military protection, the technical kits arrived in Esmeraldas

elections for the 7 cantons of the province.

On the morning of this Friday, July 21, 64 kits arrived in Esmeraldas

electoral technicians that will be used in the Presidential Elections,

Early Legislatives 2023, on Sunday, August 20.

Each tech kit includes a laptop, scanner,

chargers and network cable for data transmission, these will be

distributed in the Record Digitization Centers (CDA) that are

located in the electoral precincts of the seven cantons of the

province.

Kit Distribution

The Esmeraldas canton will have 25 kits; Quininde 14; Rioverde five (5);

San Lorenzo and Muisne four (4) each, while Atacames and

Eloy Alfaro will receive six (6) each.

Equipment that arrived in military custody will be put to the test

during the first drill to be held on Saturday, July 29 at

national scale.

Which will allow you to check the status of data processing of the

(CDA) to the Electoral Processing Center (CPE), thus guaranteeing

the correct functioning of the computer system for the day

electoral.

Voting packages for the Early Elections 2023

The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Diana Atamaint,

led a tour with the media on July 21 in the

Montgar company, to verify the start of assembly and integration of

all the elements that make up the electoral packages, for the

Early Elections 2023.

The head of the electoral body stressed that the integrating company

has specific procedures, times and quality controls to

accurately carry out the assembly of the 40,714 electoral packages,

corresponding to each Vote Receiving Board, nationwide.

The integration of the electoral packages is carried out with custody

Permanent Armed Forces. Once the

armed and sealed, the electoral packages will be distributed at 24

Provincial Delegations.

Other activities in the month

On Sunday, August 13, the debates will take place and also the

second national mock elections.

On August 17, the suffrage of the persons deprived of the

Libertad (PPL) without an enforceable conviction. On Friday the 18th of

August the vote will take place at home. And on Sunday August 20

it’s election day.

In the month of October the results are known and the

delivery of credentials to the assembly members who are elected by

the popular vote, which will make up the new plenary session.

In case of second round

In the event of a second round on the issue of elections

presidential elections, will be held from September 24 to October 12

election campaign.

On Thursday, October 12, the date of the vote of the (PPL), Friday 13

the vote at home, and Sunday October 15 will be the day of suffrage of

the second round, and in November the results will be known. (LVS)