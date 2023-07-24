Electoral technical kits arrive – Diario La Hora

With military protection, the technical kits arrived in Esmeraldas
elections for the 7 cantons of the province.
On the morning of this Friday, July 21, 64 kits arrived in Esmeraldas
electoral technicians that will be used in the Presidential Elections,
Early Legislatives 2023, on Sunday, August 20.
Each tech kit includes a laptop, scanner,
chargers and network cable for data transmission, these will be
distributed in the Record Digitization Centers (CDA) that are
located in the electoral precincts of the seven cantons of the
province.
Kit Distribution
The Esmeraldas canton will have 25 kits; Quininde 14; Rioverde five (5);
San Lorenzo and Muisne four (4) each, while Atacames and
Eloy Alfaro will receive six (6) each.
Equipment that arrived in military custody will be put to the test
during the first drill to be held on Saturday, July 29 at
national scale.
Which will allow you to check the status of data processing of the
(CDA) to the Electoral Processing Center (CPE), thus guaranteeing
the correct functioning of the computer system for the day
electoral.
Voting packages for the Early Elections 2023
The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Diana Atamaint,
led a tour with the media on July 21 in the
Montgar company, to verify the start of assembly and integration of
all the elements that make up the electoral packages, for the
Early Elections 2023.
The head of the electoral body stressed that the integrating company
has specific procedures, times and quality controls to
accurately carry out the assembly of the 40,714 electoral packages,
corresponding to each Vote Receiving Board, nationwide.
The integration of the electoral packages is carried out with custody
Permanent Armed Forces. Once the
armed and sealed, the electoral packages will be distributed at 24
Provincial Delegations.
Other activities in the month
On Sunday, August 13, the debates will take place and also the
second national mock elections.
On August 17, the suffrage of the persons deprived of the
Libertad (PPL) without an enforceable conviction. On Friday the 18th of
August the vote will take place at home. And on Sunday August 20
it’s election day.
In the month of October the results are known and the
delivery of credentials to the assembly members who are elected by
the popular vote, which will make up the new plenary session.
In case of second round
In the event of a second round on the issue of elections
presidential elections, will be held from September 24 to October 12
election campaign.
On Thursday, October 12, the date of the vote of the (PPL), Friday 13
the vote at home, and Sunday October 15 will be the day of suffrage of
the second round, and in November the results will be known. (LVS)