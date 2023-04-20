Home » Electric car sharing, in Bologna mobility vouchers for residents to use Current — Mobility
As of April 19, 2023 irresiding in the Municipality of Bologna they will be able to use the Corrente service, the electric car sharing of the Tper Group, at absolutely favorable conditions.

The initiative is reserved for first 900 users who will request it. To comply with a specific requirement set by national funding whose purpose is to attract new users, applicants must be residing in Bologna and have activated the subscription to the Current service after the date November 21, 2022.

The user who meets these requirements will automatically find a special green icon in the application which, if clicked, takes you to the section of the app where you can join the promotion.

The advantage is significant: by loading 20 euros of credit, the user will see his credit increase to 220 euros. In practice, the free fee corresponds (with an average use) to six months of the service that is practically free.

The credit must be used by 31 December 2023. Each user will be able to benefit from only one promotion and in any case until the limit is exhausted.

To find out more, read the press release from the Municipality of Bologna.

