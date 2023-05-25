Electric cars will increase electricity consumption only minimally in the coming years

By 2030, electricity consumption should increase the most if the Košice steel mills are modernized.

The third and fourth blocks of the Mochovce nuclear power plant should cover most of the increased requirements, the rest can be taken care of by renewable sources.

The chart of the day was prepared by Tomáš Grečko, Ivan Haluza and Denisa Funtíková.

Electricity consumption should rise significantly in Slovakia in the coming years, but not for electric cars or heat pumps. Industry will have the greatest demands. The resulting consumption will largely depend on whether Slovakia manages to attract a larger investment in the production of batteries for electric cars.

If the scenario occurs that the US Steel steel plant replaces two blast furnaces with electric ones, a larger battery factory comes to Slovakia, and the estimates about the consumption of electricity at the Volvo car plant and its suppliers are also fulfilled, the third and fourth blocks should cover almost the entire increase in consumption by 2030 Mochovce nuclear power plant. This is shown by the graph of the day based on data from Slovak Power Plants and publicized information, supplemented by calculations by the Value for Money Unit (ÚHP).

However, electricity consumption can be higher than its production, v