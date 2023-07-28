Electric Mobility Million | News.at

The Wels-based eww group recently exceeded the one million mark. The 70 electric cars of the municipal energy supplier covered almost 1.1 million kilometers in one year. That’s 27 trips around the world.

The company’s fleet includes not only passenger cars, but also small commercial vehicles that the technicians use to travel. “In the inner city, I see the greatest benefit for people and the environment through e-cars,” says CEO Wolfgang Nöstlinger. Because as a municipal supplier, you bear responsibility for the entire city. The range of annual “electric vehicle kilometers” driven is large. While customer service vehicles in the city do 6,000 kilometers a year, others travel up to 35,000 kilometers. The only challenge is planning the loading times, says fleet manager Roland Angerhofer. An e-charge back was therefore agreed with the employees so that they can charge their company vehicles at home and start again the next day with a large range.

