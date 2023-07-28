Home » Electric Mobility Million | News.at
News

Electric Mobility Million | News.at

by admin
Electric Mobility Million | News.at

The Wels-based eww group recently exceeded the one million mark. The 70 electric cars of the municipal energy supplier covered almost 1.1 million kilometers in one year. That’s 27 trips around the world.

The company’s fleet includes not only passenger cars, but also small commercial vehicles that the technicians use to travel. “In the inner city, I see the greatest benefit for people and the environment through e-cars,” says CEO Wolfgang Nöstlinger. Because as a municipal supplier, you bear responsibility for the entire city. The range of annual “electric vehicle kilometers” driven is large. While customer service vehicles in the city do 6,000 kilometers a year, others travel up to 35,000 kilometers. The only challenge is planning the loading times, says fleet manager Roland Angerhofer. An e-charge back was therefore agreed with the employees so that they can charge their company vehicles at home and start again the next day with a large range.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  The most influential women in Vallenato music

You may also like

At Disco Club they will talk about the...

New Charges Deepen Legal Woes for Trump and...

Saint Martha 498 years

Heshan City Achieves Steady Economic Growth in First...

US Attorney Adds Three Charges Against Donald Trump

Donation day for those affected by the devastating...

Leiner branch in Steyr before closing: “It gives...

Prediction of the heaviest rain in Waqarabad and...

Hong Kong Leader Li Jiachao Denied Participation in...

Alexander López resigned from the presidency of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy