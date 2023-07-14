Home » Electric shock to the public, increase in basic tariff up to Rs 5 per unit approved
Electric shock to the public, increase in basic tariff up to Rs 5 per unit approved

Electric shock to the public, increase in basic tariff up to Rs 5 per unit approved

Friday, July 14, 2023, 10:02 p.m

ISLAMABAD: Nepra has given final approval to increase the basic tariff by 4 rupees 96 paisa per unit, following the IMF conditions for high voltage electricity shock to the people.

According to the Nepra declaration, the final decision to increase the prices will be issued by the federal government. The basic electricity tariff has been increased from Rs 24 82 to Rs 29 78 paise. The prices will be implemented after the final notification by the federal government. With taxes and slabs, the average price per unit will reach Rs.50.

On the other hand, if the Nepra decision is implemented, there will be a slab-wise burden on domestic consumers, the tariff of 100 units per month will increase from 13.4 to 18.36 per unit, the bill of a consumer using 100 units of electricity will be Rs. 1836, monthly 200 The unit tariff will be Rs 23.91 per unit, the bill will be Rs 4700 from Rs 3700. On monthly usage of 300 units, the bill will increase from 6 thousand to 8 thousand rupees. The bill of a consumer using 400 units will increase from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,300, for using 500 units, the electricity bill will increase from Rs 13,000 to Rs 16,000, and for a person using 700 units per month, the bill will increase from Rs 24,000. 28 thousand, taxes, surcharges, capacity payment and monthly fuel adjustment will be included separately in the bill.

