Electric start-up car factory is full of momentum

Tesla’s price cuts have worked, with shipments reaching new highs in the second quarter, and the latest stock price hitting a new high. US stock market electric car start-ups including Weilai, Ideal, Xpeng, Rivian, and Lucid have also soared. Overseas electric car ETF stock prices have restarted A wave of gains has greatly increased the long-term investment potential of electric vehicle-related funds.

Liu Hengzhi, manager of Xinguang Pu Electric Vehicle ETF, said that from the second half of this year, electric vehicle start-ups will continue to benefit from the price reduction strategy and the rise of the Tesla Charging Alliance, which will further arouse the public’s willingness to buy electric vehicles. The government will spend US$7.5 billion to build new high-speed charging piles on approximately 7,500 miles of highways across the United States. The global auto industry is experiencing an unstoppable consumption trend of “abandoning oil for electricity”, and the market share and penetration of electric vehicles will increase. Faster than imagined.

Liu Hengzhi believes that the accelerated growth of the US electric vehicle market at this stage has driven new car manufacturers to gain profits and performance growth, and the stock price is full of momentum. It is recommended that investors focus on electric vehicle ETFs with the highest purity of electric vehicle holdings. Constituent stocks Focusing on more electric vehicle brands and start-ups, the medium and long-term stock price performance will increase the potential for rapid growth.

The research team of Risheng Global Smart Car Fund pointed out that the wave of AI/ChatGPT has ignited a bullish atmosphere in the market, and generative AI has stormed the field of automotive electronics, driving the stock prices of upstream chip factories to rise together. In addition, the price cuts of major electric vehicle manufacturers have offset the impact of high car loan interest rates in the United States on consumers, which has accelerated the recovery of car purchase confidence since last year’s bottom. Increase the water level of stocks and increase the medium and long-term optimistic technology stocks and stocks with high growth, high profit margins and bargaining power.

Su Shengfeng, manager of Taishin ESG Environmental Love Earth Growth Fund, believes that the global sales of electric vehicles are mainly driven by the mainland. In the first quarter of this year, 56% of the total sales of electric vehicles came from the mainland market. Among them, Tesla slashed prices globally in January, followed by BYD Automakers such as China Automobile and Weilai Automobile followed up with price cuts, triggering fierce price wars in the mainland, prompting a surge in sales of electric vehicles. Sales of electric vehicles in the mainland increased by 29% year-on-year in the first quarter.

