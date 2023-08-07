Electric vehicles have fallen more than 50%

A period of decreased sales has affected the Colombian automotive sector, however, electric vehicles have been the most affected.

The sector hardest hit by the economic slowdown in the first semester was made up of vehicles, motorcycles, repair shops, auto parts and spare parts, as well as service stations. Nationwide, 103,726 vehicles were sold and 13,091 units were registered. According to both entities, one of the lowest figures in 13 years.

For its part, Risaralda reported sales of 318 units in July, 139 less than in 2022. In this sense, there was a 30.4% decrease. According to the consolidated from January to July, there was a decrease of 27.8% with sales of 2,332 units.

Karol Andrea García, Director of the ANDI Automotive Chamber, stated that “this is a very important issue for the sector and for the country also because the automotive sector represents 6.6% of the country’s GDP and also throughout the chain We generate around 260 thousand jobs. Having a 40% drop in sales compared to the previous year is an important alarm and a call that we make to all institutions to pay attention to what is happening in the sector”.

Electric vehicles

During the period from January to July, electric vehicles fell by 52.5% and cargo vehicles by 51.8%, “these are two very important indicators considering the commitment that the National Government has in advancing towards the processes of decarbonization of both passenger transport and cargo transport and likewise, bring Colombia closer and closer to electric transport,” said the director.

Despite the national decrease, Energía de Pereira assured that Pereira is among the three leading cities in Colombia in sustainable mobility. By 2023, 2,600 vehicles circulate in the Coffee Region, including electric and plug-in and non-plug-in hybrids, it is estimated that of this number 1,800 will be non-plug-in, mostly with a maximum range between 2 and 50 kilometers. Likewise, there are currently 14 charging stations available with a total of 40 connectors for automobiles and light vehicles, which connect the North of the Valley and the Coffee Region, all for public charging. According to figures from the Electromaps application, in the country there are a total of 190 registered charging stations distributed in this number of stations.

Pereira ranks as the city with the highest number of chargers per number of inhabitants.

The amount: Hybrid vehicles presented an increase of 8.1%, compared to July 2022. To date, there is no consolidation broken down by region for this type of transport.

