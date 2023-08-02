Electrical Failure Leads to Suspension of Consular Services at US Embassy in Havana

Electrical Failure Shuts Down Consular Services at US Embassy in Havana Again

Havana, Cuba – The United States Embassy in Havana has once again suspended some of its consular services due to an electrical failure. This is the second time in less than a month that such an incident has occurred, causing inconvenience and frustration for applicants.

In a notice published on Tuesday, the embassy stated that “due to a power failure, some services will be suspended on Wednesday, August 2, including consular visa services.” The affected individuals will be notified via email regarding the situation.

However, despite the suspension of consular visa services, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will continue to operate as usual on Wednesday. Therefore, applicants under the Cuban Reunification Program (CFRP) are expected to keep their appointments as scheduled.

This recent electrical failure has once again highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by the embassy in providing uninterrupted services to the public. Last month, the offices had to close for two days due to a similar breakdown.

The recurring issues have sparked frustration and disappointment among applicants, who feel that the lack of communication exacerbates the situation. Yannet Algozain, whose mother had an interview on July 13, expressed her displeasure, stating, “Today’s turn and they suspend again without even a notice on networks or official media.”

Another concerned individual, whose mother was scheduled to pick up a visa, complained about not receiving any warning email. “Imagine, she lives in Villa Clara,” they added.

For American citizens, the United States Embassy in Havana provides full consular services, including passports, reports of birth abroad, notarial services, and return visas. However, these services are only offered to Cubans to a limited extent. Immigrant and non-immigrant visas are also available, albeit with limited service during emergency situations.

Unfortunately, the date for the full resumption of visa services at the US Embassy in Cuba remains uncertain, leaving many applicants in limbo. As both the US and Cuban authorities work to resolve the ongoing electrical issues, individuals affected by the suspension are advised to stay updated through official channels.