Electrical works in rural populations of Santa Marta

Electrical works in rural populations of Santa Marta

The company Air-e will do electrical work on the rural area of ​​Santa Marta, in order to carry out improvement actions that allow us to continue providing continuity of service.

The work will take place this Monday, June 26, from 8:00 in the morning to 4:15 in the afternoon. During this time, the company will suspend service in the sectors of Calabazo, Guachaca, Buritaca and surrounding sectors of the Bonda to Calabazo road.

