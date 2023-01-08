energy costs
Costs for companies in the region have increased by 120% compared to 2021. In comparison with the data of the previous year, those in Udine paid the most, followed by those in Pordenone
Laura Delle Case
2 minute read
energy costs
Costs for companies in the region have increased by 120% compared to 2021. In comparison with the data of the previous year, those in Udine paid the most, followed by those in Pordenone
Laura Delle Case
2 minute read
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More