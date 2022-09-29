Listen to the audio version of the article

«With an extraordinary intervention, deemed necessary due to the exceptionally serious conditions of the situation, the Arera limits the increase in electricity prices for families still under protection and, while remaining at very high levels, avoids doubling. The Authority’s exceptional intervention for the fourth quarter of 2022, which is added to the Government’s interventions, while not being able to limit the increases, reduced the increase in the reference price of electricity to + 59% for the typical family in guardianship “.

Arera: without extraordinary intervention increase + 100%



“Wholesale gas prices, which have reached abnormal levels in recent months due to the continuing war in Ukraine, fears about the safety of gas pipelines and financial tensions, would have led to an increase of about 100%” in electricity, “Despite the Government’s intervention with the Aid bis decree. The Authority, in order to further limit the price increases on households and businesses, has decided to exceptionally postpone the necessary recovery of the difference between the prices estimated for the last quarter and the real costs that have occurred, which are also characterized by increases “he explains. again the Arera.

In terms of final effects, for the electricity bill the expenditure for the typical family in 2022, from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022, will be approximately 1,322 euros, compared to approximately 632 euros in 2021 (the 12 months equivalent of last year)”. Arera made it known in a note.

Besseghini: exceptional situation required extraordinary intervention



«The exceptional nature of the situation, with a conflict that makes supplies uncertain and continues to push prices up, deserved an equally exceptional intervention, also considering that Parliament and the Government are engaged in a transition phase. A doubling of the bills could have led to an increase in arrears, further putting families and the energy system in difficulty ». This was stated in a note by the president of Arera, Stefano Besseghini, commenting on the increase in electricity limited to + 59%.

Arera asks for a postponement of the end of electrical protection



“Given the critical issues of the moment”, the Arera today sent a report to the Government and Parliament asking to postpone the end of electricity protection for micro-enterprises (scheduled for next January 1st) and consequently also that for domestic customers “.