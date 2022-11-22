“No dramatic choice, but efficiency.” This is how the president of Electrolux Italia Manuela Soffientini defines the announced reorganization of the Group in the world.

He speaks to the guest entrepreneurs of the Innovation Factory in Porcia, the first warehouse of the then Zanussi, as part of the Gedi Top 500 cycle of events.

The restructuring (which provides for a cut of 4,000 units, mostly in North America) “is recent and is the synthesis of a situation that has been extremely severe in recent months”, is the premise.

The peak in demand after the pandemic has stressed production capacity, the choice of the best performing products and the scarcity of raw materials and electronic components have had a “heavy impact on costs” in a competitive context dominated by the presence of industrial groups, many of Asian origin, which have a different resilience.

Furthermore, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine “has completely excluded a number of markets, creating uncertainty”.

It is in this context, and while the market is absorbing the strong peaks, that the Electrolux Group has announced an “important efficiency programme, as a result of the sharply declining demand”.

Conversely, «the investment to enhance production capacity in another unit», that of Solaro, although subject to union agreement, «represents one of the signs of great attention for the Italian market».

In short, the restructuring, for the moment, will be concentrated above all in North America, while in Italy the Swedish multinational would be willing to continue investing.

However, never take everything for granted because, pressed by the president of Confindustria Alto Adriatico Michelangelo Agrusti and by the moderator, the head of the Pordenone editorial staff of the Messaggero Veneto Antonio Bacci, the president of the Electrolux Italia Group added on the infrastructural deficiencies of the territory: « Multinationals must be attracted and held back».

As for sustainability, the commitment to reduce CO2 emissions by 80 percent by 2030 remains, “and the result is already very encouraging given that in 2021 they decreased by 78 percent”.

Consumers are provided with a product that can calculate bill savings at the time of purchase.

Finally welfare and future. Electrolux focuses on the technology that has been pushed for twenty years now, so much so that in Italy there are three research centres, including Porcia: 800 researchers with a global vision, in competition with the main competing groups.

«Digital will be a key element of the future». As well as being able to “feel good”, at headquarters or in smart, “a policy already rooted before the pandemic” to ensure a peaceful balance between family and work.