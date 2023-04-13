Dhe government of US President Joe Biden wants to drastically tighten the emission regulations for new cars in the coming years – and thus accelerate the transition to electromobility. That comes from one Draft by the Environmental Protection Agency out.

According to this, from 2027 onwards, both the limit values ​​for nitrogen oxides and particulate matter and the upper limits for CO₂ emissions of new vehicle fleets are to be reduced significantly by 2032. EPA boss Michael S. Regan spoke of the “most ambitious emission standards that have ever existed for cars and trucks”.

They should deliver on the Biden-Harris administration’s pledge to “protect people and the planet by significantly reducing dangerous air and climate pollution and bringing significant economic benefits, such as lower fuel and maintenance costs, to families.”

Specifically, the EPA wants to reduce the fleet limits for passenger cars to an average emission of 82 grams of carbon dioxide per mile by 2032. This corresponds to the equivalent of 51 grams per kilometer and would be well below the current values ​​in both the USA and the EU.

The US authority assumes that this target value will only be achievable if automakers achieve a 67 percent share of electric vehicles in all new vehicles. Since e-cars do not emit any CO₂ during operation, they are included in the average calculation with a value of zero.

The manufacturers can use it to compensate for the emissions from vehicles with internal combustion engines. In the EU, parliament and governments have decided to set the limit to zero in 2035, meaning that vehicles with internal combustion engines will no longer be permitted. The EU Commission is currently preparing an exemption for cars that are only fueled with so-called e-fuels.

Stricter values ​​for cars than for vans

The EPA’s goals don’t reach quite that far into the future. For light commercial vehicles, which include delivery vans, the CO₂ targets are less stringent than for passenger cars. In this segment, the authority expects an electric share of 46 percent by 2032.

A quarter of heavy trucks are to be sold with CO₂-free drives. That would be a huge increase compared to the very small proportion of electric vehicles in the US automobile market today. Last year, e-cars accounted for only 5.8 percent of new registrations. In China and Europe, their share is much higher.

In addition to the specifications for greenhouse gas emissions, the limit values ​​for nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulate matter are also to be tightened in the USA. This is also being discussed in the EU – under the keyword Euro 7. The additional technology required for exhaust gas cleaning will make cars with petrol or diesel engines more expensive – and reduce the price gap to battery vehicles.

According to the EPA, the new rules will cost about $1,200 per car. However, the authority counters this with a calculation of the benefits of the tightening: for the period between 2027 (from which the new values ​​will gradually take effect) and 2055 they amounted to 850 billion to 1.6 trillion US dollars.

“The proposal is expected to avoid 7.3 billion tons of CO₂ emissions by 2055, equivalent to avoiding all greenhouse gas emissions from the entire current US transportation sector for four years,” the EPA said.

In addition, the reduction of particulate matter will bring significant health benefits. “The EPA analysis shows that serious health effects of particulate matter exposure are also reduced – including lung disease (including cancer), heart disease and premature mortality.”

German automakers could benefit

A faster transition to electric cars could help German automakers. BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen have at least prepared to quickly electrify their model ranges. All three companies are also investing heavily in the production of electric cars in the USA.

They also benefit from the large subsidy packages that Biden’s government is providing for climate-friendly technologies with the “Inflation Reduction Act”. The new regulation should also accelerate the transition – provided it is not blocked by Republicans.

There has already been criticism from the party of ex-President Donald Trump, who partially stopped his predecessor’s climate protection plans. The government is using a long-standing law for an entirely new purpose, which is to convert the industry to electric vehicles, said Steven G. Bradbury, senior legal adviser at the Department of Transportation under Trump, who “New York Times“: “I don’t think you can do that.”

Such voices are sure to be heard even louder on May 9-11 when the EPA holds public hearings on the new rules. The defenders of the internal combustion engine will probably also appear at these dates.

