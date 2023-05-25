Electronic identity card, hacker attack on the national portal? The Interior Ministry denies

Has the national portal of the Electronic Identity Card (https://www.cartaidentita.interno.gov.it) been hacked by the pro-Russian No Name? The attack was claimed via Telegram but the Interior Ministry denies.



No Name claims the attack

The gesture was claimed by pro-Russians in a message on Telegram: “Italy is ready to provide material support to Ukraine, but awaits decisive steps from the allies. No independence. Luckily, our team can make decisions on its own: we went to the Russophobic Italian segment of the internet and killed an electronic ID card website.”

The note from the Interior Ministry

“The electronic identity card services are temporarily unavailable exclusively due to a technical problem in the provision of internet connectivity, caused by the fire that broke out yesterday near the Tiburtina station, which involved fiber optic cables”. This was specified by the Viminale after the claim of a hacker attack on the site made by the pro-Russian collective NoName057. “Technical activities are underway to restore the functioning of the system as soon as possible” assures the ministry. And the experts of the Postal Police are also working on restoring the service.

