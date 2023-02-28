Formez PA intends to entrust the processing service of an item bank consisting of multiple choice, aptitude, thematic, general culture and situational questions, to be administered in the competition tests organized by Formez PA.

The assignment will take place through an open procedure (CIG 965503963B) and with the application of the lowest price criterion, pursuant to articles 60 and 95, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree 18 April 2016, n. 50.

Sending of the Announcement to the Official Publications Office of the European Community: 22 February 2023.

Bids must be received no later than 28.03.2023, 1.00 pm exclusively through the ASP system of Consip SpA

Annex a – Call for tenders

Attachment b – Tender regulations

Attachment c – Participation application form

Attachment d – Special descriptive and performance specifications

Attachment e – Contract outline

Attachment f – ESPD model

Attachment g – Rules of the e-procurement system of the Public Administration – CONSIP SpA

Attachment h – Model of the integrity pact

Attachment i – Manual for participation in ASP tenders