Electronic open procedure for awarding the processing service of an item bank for insolvency trials

Electronic open procedure for awarding the processing service of an item bank for insolvency trials

Formez PA intends to entrust the processing service of an item bank consisting of multiple choice, aptitude, thematic, general culture and situational questions, to be administered in the competition tests organized by Formez PA.

The assignment will take place through an open procedure (CIG 965503963B) and with the application of the lowest price criterion, pursuant to articles 60 and 95, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree 18 April 2016, n. 50.

Sending of the Announcement to the Official Publications Office of the European Community: 22 February 2023.

Bids must be received no later than 28.03.2023, 1.00 pm exclusively through the ASP system of Consip SpA

Annex a – Call for tenders
Attachment b – Tender regulations
Attachment c – Participation application form
Attachment d – Special descriptive and performance specifications
Attachment e – Contract outline
Attachment f – ESPD model
Attachment g – Rules of the e-procurement system of the Public Administration – CONSIP SpA
Attachment h – Model of the integrity pact
Attachment i – Manual for participation in ASP tenders

