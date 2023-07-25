Electronic payments reached $44 billion in June

DURING In the first semester of 2023, the total billing registered with electronic payments was $44 billion, with a variation of 17% compared to last year and an average ticket of $152,000, according to Credibanco.

“The dynamics of growth and adoption of electronic payments by Colombians in the different segments has evolved in a very positive way for the country, which represents a challenge to continue promoting them and innovating with solutions that respond to global trends, reducing the use of cash and promoting formalization, financial inclusion, and the development of the country,” he said. Ricardo ZambranoPresident of Credibanco.

Compared to the behavior by environments (that is, face-to-face versus digital channels), the preference of Colombians was maintained in making purchases at points of sale with a growth of 14%, which represents 73% of the billing share of this first half of the year. In the case of e-commerce, although there was greater growth with 26%, it represents a lower share of purchases, with 27%.

According to this analysis, credit card purchases continue to have an important representation, with 58% of billing and a growth of 24%, gaining 4 percentage points.

In the ranking of the 11 segments that have the greatest participation in sales, it was observed that those that presented the greatest growth for this date were; travel and tourism (20%), entertainment (48%), restaurants (25%), drug stores (21%), supermarkets (16%).

The turnover of foreigners in Colombia in this first semester represented 18% ($7.7 Billion) of the total billed in the national territory, with growth of 57% compared to the first semester of 2022 ($4.9 Billion).

During the festive bridges between June 10 to 12 and June 17 to 19 of this year, Colombians have shown that these dates continue to be one of the most dynamic for the tourism sector. This is reflected in a significant growth of 53% in the billing of the sector, compared to the bridges held in June of the previous year.

