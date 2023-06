More than 220 people are currently using the Rotkreuz market in Kremsmünster to shop cheaply. “We are dependent on the generous support and donations, such as that of the Rieder students, in order to be able to maintain our basic range of non-perishable food and hygiene items,” the Rotkreuz district office in Kirchdorf announced with great thanks.

