BOLOGNA – “In the face of teasing, insults, I never posed with anger. I replied by putting my story at the service of others, telling my path. I was lucky, on the pitch I have always found respect. Now, however, as a woman , I want to be able to play in a women’s championship. ” Eleonora Pescarolo22 years old, volleyball player originally from Codogno and for three years a militant in Piacenza club (currently playing in the Polisportiva San Nicolò, regional Serie C), she is forced to take the field with men’s teams.