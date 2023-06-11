elephant mutilated by hunters, walked again thanks to a prosthesis

Shocking video has captured the moment Chhouk, an Asian elephant mutilated by poachers, received a prosthetic front leg, giving him a chance to walk again.

This moving story has generated great interest and has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world.

Chhouk, an 11-year-old elephant, had his front leg amputated as a result of a cruel trap set by poachers. However, thanks to the tireless efforts of the Wildlife Rescue Alliance (WRA), an organization dedicated to protecting wildlife in the rainforests of Southeast Asia, Chhouk’s story has taken a hopeful turn.

#Viral Beautiful history! “Chhouk, an elephant that had been mutilated by hunters, was able to walk again thanks to a prosthesis. Chhouk was rescued in 2007 in a state of malnutrition and seriously injured in the Srepok wilderness area in Mondulkiri, northeast Cambodia.👇 🏻 pic.twitter.com/9km7i5ybie – Last Hour Col (@ultimahoracol_) June 11, 2023

In 2007, Chhouk was rescued from the Srepok wilderness area in Mondulkiri, Cambodia, where he was found malnourished and seriously injured. Since then, WRA has been by his side, taking care of him and supporting him in his rehabilitation process. Recently, Cameron Whitnall, a talented audiovisualist at the center, documented the developments in the life of this brave elephant.

In the video, Chhouk can be seen receiving a new prosthesis designed and manufactured by the Cambodian School of Prosthetics and Orthotics. This prosthesis, made from recycled materials such as tires, plastics and foam for comfort, will be adjusted and replaced every 6 months due to the elephant’s continued growth.

Chhouk’s story has touched people everywhere, generating millions of hits online and sparking great interest in financially supporting his cause. While this type of prosthetic on animals is not common, the Wildlife Alliance has shown their dedication in saving Chhouk’s life and giving him a second chance.

Cameron Whitnall shared: “It’s not often that animals receive prosthetics, but I have seen other elephants, vultures, toucans and other animals benefit from them. Unfortunately, traps often kill animals, but luckily, the Wildlife Alliance was able to rescue Chhouk in time and provide him with a prosthetic limb.”

Chhouk’s story is a testament to resilience and hope, reminding us of the importance of protecting and preserving wildlife.