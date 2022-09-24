September 24, 2022 9:02 am

“Everyone, brother Gallione, wants to live happily,” wrote the Roman philosopher and statesman Lucio Anneo Seneca to his brother around 58 AD, “but when it comes to recognizing what makes life happy, here you are. they groped “. It is very possible that Seneca founded this claim on himself. He was an expert on happiness and throughout his life he wrote about the ancient concept of eudaemonia, which roughly means “living in harmony with nature” or perhaps, in today’s parlance, “inner peace”. Yet his life was anything but peaceful.

At the time of Emperor Claudius, after years of serious health problems, Seneca was exiled from Rome, where he then returned to be a tutor and later as an adviser to the Emperor Nero, by whom he was first loved, then accused (probably unjustly) of conspiracy, and therefore forced to take his own life. As the creator of the Daily Stoic website, Ryan Holiday, noted in an email he sent me, “the fact that he could get out of bed in the morning, not to mention the ability to smile, was a feat of strenuous human endurance. “.

No doubt all of this was more heartbreaking than what you endure in everyday life – did you think your boss was bad? – but maybe you can still mirror it. You want to be happy and well, but the messy circumstances of your existence torment you relentlessly, distracting you from those habits of thought and action that may help you find pleasure and remember the meaning of your life.

Facing the chaos

Seneca wrote his essay Of drunken beef during the difficult last years he spent with Nero – the form is that of advice to his brother, but no doubt also to himself – on what needs to be done to maintain equanimity in the face of personal chaos. Each paragraph is a jewel and is worth dedicating all the time you have to it. But luckily for us, he also lists eleven of the most important lessons he believed should be followed in order to achieve peace. They are as relevant today as they were two millennia ago.