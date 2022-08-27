Home News Eleven-year-old from New York gets hurt near the Venezia refuge




The owner called for help and the boy was taken to the hospital

Gigi Sosso

August 27, 2022

VOID OF CADORE. Eleven-year-old American gets hurt near the shelter. At the request of the manager, around 1.30 pm the San Vito di Cadore Alpine Rescue intervened at the Venezia refuge, near which a young American hiker had sprained his knee. A team of rescuers reached the building by off-road vehicle, gave the first assistance to the 11-year-old from New York and, after having loaded him and one of his parents on board, accompanied them to the appointment with the ambulance, then left. in the direction of the Cortina hospital.

