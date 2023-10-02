Eleventh Linz Children’s Culture Week from October 11th to 22nd

31 cultural institutions are taking part in the campaign, which aims to get children excited about culture. The children’s culture week opens on Wednesday, October 11th, at 4:30 p.m. in the SILK KLISCOPE, an exciting and new cultural space in the former chapel of the Spallerhof senior center. After the official welcome, there will be a showcase from the upcoming SILK Fluegge production as well as from B-Girl Circle & Youth Intervention (registration required).

Kakao TV in the knowledge tower

Further highlights: At the DORFTV television and video workshop, the “Kakao TV television editorial team” researches and provides information about current regional events. In the “B-Girl Circle” young females can find an individual means of expression by learning dance styles such as breakdancing. In the knowledge tower, kids between the ages of six and ten can “print T-shirts and clothing with stamps etc.” and the “hello world” workshop on crafts, building, coding and robotics is also taking part again.

Offers for small children

There are also offers for the very youngest children of crawling and toddler age, such as a “cuddly toy concert” in the music theater, in the Nordico the Papilio theater tells “Stories from the mud lump” and theater.nuu is represented in the Nordico city museum with “La Bum”. Kindergarten children can, among other things, visit the popular picture book cinema in Moviemento with “Nohorn and the Snakes” or “The Hawk and the Rooster” or see beautiful plays in the Kuddelmuddel Children’s Cultural Center, the Linz Puppet Theater or the Theater Maestro.

Children’s and young people’s book days

This year, the Children’s Culture Week will once again kick off with the Children’s and Young People’s Book Days from October 12th to 14th in the Chamber of Labor. There are more than 3,000 books waiting to be discovered in the foyer. For the first time in the program this year is Danny Beuerbach, known as the “reading hairdresser”, with his hands-on activity “Book a look and read my book”. Children can sit in the hairdresser’s chair and read out loud from their favorite book.

The major museums offer free entry for everyone up to the age of 14. All information about the program can be found at kinderkulturwoche.linz.at.

