Cuban Elián González, known for his role in a legal and diplomatic dispute between Cuba and the United States over two decades ago, has since grown up to become a young engineer, husband, father, and now deputy in the Cuban Parliament. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, González expressed his commitment and responsibility to the Cuban people, explaining why he accepted the nomination for the National Assembly of Popular Power.

The Cuban Parliament was recently renewed in April, with a total of 470 deputies, including González. Representing his native municipality of Cárdenas, in the province of Matanzas, González emphasized that his position as a parliamentarian does not mean he will leave his current work. He believes that he can contribute to building a stronger country from his position in the Parliament, stating, “It would be hypocritical if I turned my back on my people.”

The story of Elián González gained international attention in April 2000 when an AP photograph captured the dramatic moment of a terrified Elián being pointed at by a uniformed Immigration and Naturalization Service agent in Miami. The photograph won a Pulitzer Prize and marked the end of a trilateral dispute between Cuba, the United States, and anti-Castro exile groups.

The events began in November 1999 when Elián’s mother, Elizabeth Brotons, attempted to illegally take him to the United States without his father’s authorization. The shipwreck resulted in the death of 10 people, including Brotons and her partner. Elián, tied to a tire tube, was eventually rescued and handed over to his great uncle in the United States, sparking tensions between the two countries.

In Cuba, Elián’s father, Juan Miguel González, sought assistance from Fidel Castro to reclaim his son. The case gained significant media attention, with anti-Castro groups pressuring Elián to remain in the United States. However, in Cuba, hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated in support of the father.

Due to the ruling of then-Attorney General Janet Reno, Elián was forcibly returned to his father in June 2000. Reflecting on those events, Elián acknowledged the difficulties of growing up without his mother but expressed gratitude for having a supportive father. Over the years, he continued his education, becoming an industrial engineer, and joined a tourism company in Matanzas province.

When questioned about Cuba’s future, Elián expressed his trust in the Cuban model and rejected the idea of adopting capitalism. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the Cuban people, such as blackouts and shortages, but attributed them to US sanctions that have crippled the country’s development.

Elián also emphasized the importance of dialogue and respect between Cuba and the United States, stating that ties of friendship and fraternity can be achieved despite political differences. He acknowledged the record emigration currently experienced by Cuba and respected those who make the decision to leave but urged them to work towards a better future for the island.

In conclusion, Elián González’s journey from a young shipwreck survivor to now serving as a deputy in the Cuban Parliament showcases his commitment to his country and the Cuban people. Despite the challenges faced, Elián remains optimistic about Cuba’s future and believes in the strength and resilience of the Cuban people.

