Elianis Garrido denounces false link with Daniel Sancho

The police chief in the case against Daniel Sancho is investigated for corruption

The Thai Police launched an investigation for alleged corruption against the deputy director of the force, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, in charge of supervising the investigations against the Spanish Daniel Sancho for the murder of Colombian Edwin Arrieta.

A group of agents searched Hakparn’s residence in Bangkok this morning to search for evidence related to the alleged bribery of around 140 million baht ($3.89 million or 3.65 million euros) from an illegal online gambling group. , reported the state media Thai PBS.

At the moment there is no arrest warrant for Hakparn, but there is against 30 of his subordinate police officers involved in the alleged bribery case by a group led by Phongsiri “Bostal” Tharawongsuk, former president of the Thai football club Lamphun Warriors.

“Big Joke” Hakparn, known for his media profile and one of the candidates for number one in the Police, has been the visible face of the force during the investigation of Daniel Sancho for the murder of Arrieta last August on the island of Phangan.

The Spaniard, son of actor Rodolfo Sancho and grandson of Sancho Gracia, was arrested on August 5, when he confessed to the murder and dismemberment of the Colombian at the police station on the tourist island of Phangan (south) and was then transferred to neighboring Samui, where he is in provisional prison.

The Thai Police are still working on the investigation of the case, for which they have a period of 84 days from Sancho’s entry into provisional prison on August 7.

Once the investigation is completed, the Police must submit a report to the Samui Prosecutor’s Office, from which point a trial date can be set.

Sancho and Arrieta met last year through Instagram and had met in Phangan on August 2, the day on which the surgeon’s murder supposedly took place, whose remains have been found in various locations on the island, including the sea.

The Spaniard appeared last Friday without a lawyer for the first time before a Thai judge in the district of Samui in a telematic hearing to extend his provisional detention.

