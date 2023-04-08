Home News Elianis Garrido’s sharp response to criticism for nose surgery
News

Elianis Garrido’s sharp response to criticism for nose surgery

by admin
Elianis Garrido’s sharp response to criticism for nose surgery

Fame always brings with it people’s comments, which may have a good or bad intention. In this case, the presenter of the program ‘I know everything’ Elianis Garridohas been the victim of criticism from users on Instagram, for his nose operation a few days ago.

Although the presenter had already been in the news a few weeks ago due to her fainting in the middle of the program, she could not hide her frustration at receiving so much criticism from people and sent them a message through her stories, in order to imply that Not because you are a recognized person, you cannot do with your body what you want.

It may interest you: Revealing! This is how Karol G really looked in a photo session for a magazine.

Prior to the comments, Garrido had made a statement in this regard in which he said: “I am extremely happy with the result, moved to tears. It’s only been 15 days and I must continue to take great care of myself, but the change, for me, is incredible”after the operation was performed on his nose.

However, she could not hide her annoyance at the way some people criticized her for her operation, for which she was very pleased. This is how she expressed it through some stories on her Instagram:

“Here goes to those who criticize. I love my new nose. Now I look more like my mom and I’m a fan of my doctor’s work. Those who don’t like it, no way! Thank God it is not on her face, nor was it her talk, ”she commented in the story made by the presenter, Elianis Garrido.

See Elianis Garrido’s response to his critics here:

You may also like

“Clan confrontations” kill 9 people in northeastern Syria

Don’t know what food to prepare? find some...

THE CYCLONE – April 9 in prime time...

The death of the Director General of the...

Perspectives. Young people, facing the drug-trafficking trap in...

Decentralized Exchange dYdX Announces Shutdown of Services for...

Poem: “We were humiliated after the epidemic by...

Wander Mosquera, referee of the National-Junior match

Covid Germany, all restrictions lifted today

[녹유 오늘의 운세] Born in 1993, have a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy