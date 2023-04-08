Fame always brings with it people’s comments, which may have a good or bad intention. In this case, the presenter of the program ‘I know everything’ Elianis Garridohas been the victim of criticism from users on Instagram, for his nose operation a few days ago.

Although the presenter had already been in the news a few weeks ago due to her fainting in the middle of the program, she could not hide her frustration at receiving so much criticism from people and sent them a message through her stories, in order to imply that Not because you are a recognized person, you cannot do with your body what you want.

Prior to the comments, Garrido had made a statement in this regard in which he said: “I am extremely happy with the result, moved to tears. It’s only been 15 days and I must continue to take great care of myself, but the change, for me, is incredible”after the operation was performed on his nose.

However, she could not hide her annoyance at the way some people criticized her for her operation, for which she was very pleased. This is how she expressed it through some stories on her Instagram:

“Here goes to those who criticize. I love my new nose. Now I look more like my mom and I’m a fan of my doctor’s work. Those who don’t like it, no way! Thank God it is not on her face, nor was it her talk, ”she commented in the story made by the presenter, Elianis Garrido.

See Elianis Garrido’s response to his critics here: