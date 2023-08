Eliécer Lemos Moreno died. He was born in Bagadó, he was 92 years old, he had a degree in education, a lawyer and a member of the conservative party. He was a Bagadó councilor, Chocó deputy and House Representative.

He worked as a teacher, rector of several schools, secretary of education of Chocó, manager of the Departmental Provident Fund and the Chocó Liquor Company, prosecutor and correspondent in Chocó for the newspaper El Siglo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook