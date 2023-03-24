Home News Elim CAN 2023/Burkina Faso vs Togo/Kevin Denkey ‹‹You have to take the maximum points ››
Elim CAN 2023/Burkina Faso vs Togo/Kevin Denkey ‹‹You have to take the maximum points ››

The hawks of Togo continue their preparations before facing Burkina Faso next Friday on behalf of the third day of the CAN 2023 qualifiers. This Tuesday’s training session carried out under the leadership of Paulo Duarté saw the participation of the entire workforce now in full. At the end of this session, Kevin Denkey spoke.

In bad shape after two outings in the CAN 2023 qualifiers, Togo is sharpening its weapons to play Burkina-Faso in a double confrontation for the 3rd and 4th days. A few days before this match, an awareness emerges in the nest of the hawks ‹‹We know it’s an important game. We are committed to preparing well day after day, training after training and we will give the best. We are aware that we must take the maximum number of points. We know that we must not cheat, we must give everything we can give and after the result, it will come ›› said Kevin Denkey before continuing in these terms ‹‹ We talk to each other. We know the responsibility for these two matches. We encourage each other, we know what we have to correct. We know that we have made a lot of progress since the beginning. We are also aware of this so we have to play on the strengths, the points that we have already improved. We try to improve all our faults also with the staff and the elders who are already there ››, added the Cercle Brugge striker.

He also took the opportunity to appeal to the Togolese public ‹‹ We know that the public also expects a lot from us. We are also aware of this. We can only ask them to support us, not to let us down. We will need them ››.

