Home News Elim CAN 2023/Burkina Faso vs Togo/Paulo Duarte: ‹‹ you have to be efficient…››
News

Elim CAN 2023/Burkina Faso vs Togo/Paulo Duarte: ‹‹ you have to be efficient…››

by admin
Elim CAN 2023/Burkina Faso vs Togo/Paulo Duarte: ‹‹ you have to be efficient…››

Paulo Duarte in Antalya. Photo credit: FTF

Match day of the Togolese national team against that of Burkina Faso. A few hours before kick-off, Togolese coach Paulo Duarte is optimistic.

Facing the Burkina Faso stallions, the order lot is the same. Unite and achieve victory. The first man of the Togolese selection, Paulo Duarte steps up to the plate and launches hostilities. ” We will approach these two games with the spirit of victory, with the spirit of playing well and being efficient, of winning and minimizing mistakes, especially against a team that has enormous attacking potential. We don’t score a lot of goals but we create a lot of chances. We have to be effective against a team that will be able to make us suffer. We will play our game which will allow us to win. We will play our game regardless of the quality of the opponent. We must not be afraid. We played against a strong team from Senegal. We suffered in this meeting but we missed the victory >> did he declare.

The meeting between Togolese and Burkinabe is this Friday from 7:00 p.m. GMT.

See also  The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council held a Spring Festival delegation meeting, Xi Jinping delivered a speech-Guangzhou Municipal People's Government Portal

You may also like

Netanyahu fires defense minister after criticizing judicial reform

Ostapchuk and Klopotenko met with one girl –...

Alias ​​”Chico Tommy” escaped from the Valledupar Police...

What travelers should know about the nationwide warning...

A person fired bullets at his hostile in...

Pick and plate in Medellín Monday March 27,...

“The time change does not have a major...

Russia: Ukraine attacked our lands with Tu-141 type...

Inhumane and unhealthy! This is what the inside...

Footballer Mesut Özil ends his career

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy