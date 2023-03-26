Match day of the Togolese national team against that of Burkina Faso. A few hours before kick-off, Togolese coach Paulo Duarte is optimistic.

Facing the Burkina Faso stallions, the order lot is the same. Unite and achieve victory. The first man of the Togolese selection, Paulo Duarte steps up to the plate and launches hostilities. ” We will approach these two games with the spirit of victory, with the spirit of playing well and being efficient, of winning and minimizing mistakes, especially against a team that has enormous attacking potential. We don’t score a lot of goals but we create a lot of chances. We have to be effective against a team that will be able to make us suffer. We will play our game which will allow us to win. We will play our game regardless of the quality of the opponent. We must not be afraid. We played against a strong team from Senegal. We suffered in this meeting but we missed the victory >> did he declare.

The meeting between Togolese and Burkinabe is this Friday from 7:00 p.m. GMT.