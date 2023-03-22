Home News Elim CAN 2023 / Burkina Faso vs Togo / Steven Folly Menssah: ‹‹ we want to achieve something good ››
News

Elim CAN 2023 / Burkina Faso vs Togo / Steven Folly Menssah: ‹‹ we want to achieve something good ››

by admin
Elim CAN 2023 / Burkina Faso vs Togo / Steven Folly Menssah: ‹‹ we want to achieve something good ››

As a prelude to the first leg of the CAN 2023 qualifiers between Burkinabè and Togolese, the Togolese goalkeeper Steven Folly Messah slipped a few words after yet another training session this Tuesday in Marrakech.

Now fully inflated, the group of sparrowhawks awaits with firm feet that of the stallions. A few days before the match, tension is mounting on both sides. Already, the captain of the hawks Djené Dakonam had taken the lead by sending messages of encouragement to the Togolese sporting public. This Tuesday, it’s Steven Folly Messah’s turn to reassure the Togolese people ‹‹The atmosphere in the team is very good, we feel it well, the state of mind is very high and we all feel very, very good. I think that with the confidence we have, the serenity we put into training, if we put them in the match it will work. We play very well, in any case we are happy to be together and we want to achieve something good ›› assured the goalkeeper of the reserve team of Sv Hamburg in Germany.

He didn’t stop there, he also gave a small idea of ​​the work the team is doing in the shadows before this fateful meeting ‹‹The tactics implemented by the coach are very aggressive and offensive. I think that if we wake up well and apply everything the coach is showing us there, we’ll have a very good game. We are not afraid of this team from Burkina Faso. The most important thing is to wake up well and play a good game ›› he concluded.

See also  In Treviso the Roma are shooting again, fear in Borgo Venezia

You may also like

Counter Strike 2 announced! When will Counter Strike...

Viva-Avianca integration approval: what will happen to the...

Gold Rush – STÖHR FAKTOR awarded Celonis Gold...

Fed rate decision announced

restrict navigation in Tayrona Park

Attacks on bridge blockers in Dresden

Egan Bernal’s new dream, to return to the...

EQS-Adhoc: Müller – Die lila Logistik SE: Preliminary...

The 5th edition of MaBEST to highlight African...

Alert for antipersonnel mines on the route of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy