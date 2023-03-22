As a prelude to the first leg of the CAN 2023 qualifiers between Burkinabè and Togolese, the Togolese goalkeeper Steven Folly Messah slipped a few words after yet another training session this Tuesday in Marrakech.

Now fully inflated, the group of sparrowhawks awaits with firm feet that of the stallions. A few days before the match, tension is mounting on both sides. Already, the captain of the hawks Djené Dakonam had taken the lead by sending messages of encouragement to the Togolese sporting public. This Tuesday, it’s Steven Folly Messah’s turn to reassure the Togolese people ‹‹The atmosphere in the team is very good, we feel it well, the state of mind is very high and we all feel very, very good. I think that with the confidence we have, the serenity we put into training, if we put them in the match it will work. We play very well, in any case we are happy to be together and we want to achieve something good ›› assured the goalkeeper of the reserve team of Sv Hamburg in Germany.

He didn’t stop there, he also gave a small idea of ​​the work the team is doing in the shadows before this fateful meeting ‹‹The tactics implemented by the coach are very aggressive and offensive. I think that if we wake up well and apply everything the coach is showing us there, we’ll have a very good game. We are not afraid of this team from Burkina Faso. The most important thing is to wake up well and play a good game ›› he concluded.