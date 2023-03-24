This Friday, Togo faces Burkina Faso on behalf of the 3rd day of the CAN Côte d’Ivoire 2023 qualifiers. The editorial staff offers a probable team of hawks to start the meeting.

In lack of playing time in his club, Barcola Malcolm must, barring a miracle, find his place as holder in the cages of the hawks. In defense, Djené Dakonam, Kennedy Boateng and Loïc Bessilé will be in the center in a defense at 3. Emmanuel Hackman occupies the right piston. On the opposite flank, ASKO player Roland Amouzou will be boss. In midfield, Jacques Alaixys Romao and Samuel Asamoah will constitute the double pivot, while Ihlas Bebou will play as playmaker just behind Laba Kodjo Fodoh and Kévin Denkey and attack.

Here is the probable 11 of the sparrowhawks against Burkina Faso in 3-5-2

Barcola Malcolm

Djené Dakonam – Kennedy Boateng – Loïc Bessilé

Emmanuel Hackman – Alaixys Romao – Samuel Asamoah – Ihlas Bebou – Roland Amouzou

Kevin Denkey – Laba Kodjo Fodoh