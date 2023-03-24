Home News Elim CAN 2023 / Burkina Faso vs Togo: the probable eleven of the sparrowhawks against the stallions
News

Elim CAN 2023 / Burkina Faso vs Togo: the probable eleven of the sparrowhawks against the stallions

by admin
Elim CAN 2023 / Burkina Faso vs Togo: the probable eleven of the sparrowhawks against the stallions

This Friday, Togo faces Burkina Faso on behalf of the 3rd day of the CAN Côte d’Ivoire 2023 qualifiers. The editorial staff offers a probable team of hawks to start the meeting.

In lack of playing time in his club, Barcola Malcolm must, barring a miracle, find his place as holder in the cages of the hawks. In defense, Djené Dakonam, Kennedy Boateng and Loïc Bessilé will be in the center in a defense at 3. Emmanuel Hackman occupies the right piston. On the opposite flank, ASKO player Roland Amouzou will be boss. In midfield, Jacques Alaixys Romao and Samuel Asamoah will constitute the double pivot, while Ihlas Bebou will play as playmaker just behind Laba Kodjo Fodoh and Kévin Denkey and attack.

Here is the probable 11 of the sparrowhawks against Burkina Faso in 3-5-2

Barcola Malcolm

Djené Dakonam – Kennedy Boateng – Loïc Bessilé

Emmanuel Hackman – Alaixys Romao – Samuel Asamoah – Ihlas Bebou – Roland Amouzou

Kevin Denkey – The Best of Kevin Denkey

See also  Ice and snow tourism continues to heat up, leading the new trend of Spring Festival travel_Guangming.com

You may also like

“Shameful to dump everything on families” [notiziediprato.it]

It is the 69th anniversary of the birth...

new clarifications on the measures of the Budget...

Yawa Tsègan attended the commissioning of the large...

Is it bad to treat dogs like children?

Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia clearly shows that...

The most expensive cities in the world to...

Deutsche Bank also fell, Taiwan index futures fell...

Aurirrojas will seek victory against Junior

“We continue to be alongside the Ukrainian people...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy