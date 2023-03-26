Home News Elim CAN 2023: ‹‹…I don’t understand anything anymore and it’s weird ››, Paulo Duarte stunned by Togo’s defeat
Elim CAN 2023: ‹‹…I don't understand anything anymore and it's weird ››, Paulo Duarte stunned by Togo's defeat

Elim CAN 2023: ‹‹…I don’t understand anything anymore and it’s weird ››, Paulo Duarte stunned by Togo’s defeat

On behalf of the 3rd day of the CAN 2023 qualifiers, Togo stumbled against Burkina Faso 0 goals against 1. At the end of the meeting, Paulo Duarte did not hide his sadness at this new setback for his selection.

Dominating almost 60% of the game, Togo lost in the end, against Burkina Faso. In a post-match press conference, national coach Paulo Duarte spoke of the situation with great regret ‹‹ I do not know where to start. Frankly I think that every day that passes, I no longer understand anything and it’s weird. Today we had a great match against a great team. We had a great first half, especially the first 25 minutes when we created a lot of situations without scoring. In the second part, I saw a togo who showed that he wants to win. The team has built up enormous confidence and willpower. But football has betrayed us again. We didn’t score and then we gave the opponent a gift ››. Analyzed the Portuguese technician.

He continues and makes his sadness clear after this match that “his team could win”. I am angry and sad after this defeat, a defeat that is not logical, we do not deserve to be in this situation. Tonight it’s a team that created a lot of goalscoring chances but unfortunately it’s a team that doesn’t score. That means our efficiency is not at the levelsaid Paulo Duarte indignantly at a press conference.

In the same group earlier in the day on Friday, Cape Verde and Eswatini were tied and goalless with 0 goals everywhere. The return leg is in 3 days at the Kégué stadium.

