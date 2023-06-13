Home » Elim CAN 2023/J5: Djené Dakonam highlights the importance of the friendly match against Lesotho
by admin
Togo faces Eswatini on June 18, 2023 on behalf of the fifth day of the CAN 2023 qualifiers. In this perspective, the sparrowhawks deliver a friendly match this Wednesday against Lesotho and captain Djéné Dakonam gives the importance of such a meeting.

«This friendly match allows us to prepare well for the match against Eswatini, to settle a lot of things. I think it’s important for us and we will try to win this friendly game and hopefully win against Eswatini too.said Djéné Dakonam, captain of the sparrowhawks.

In bad shape in these qualifiers, Togo must imperatively win against Eswatini and hope for a false Cape Verde to consider a possible qualification for the CAN “the objective has not changed. We have a small chance and we will try to take it. And it has to start with Sunday’s game against Eswatini and wait for the other results and come back in September with a lot of motivation and go to qualification added the Getafe player.

