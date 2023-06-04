Home » Elim CAN 2023/J5: here is the date of the official release of the list of cast nets selected
News

Elim CAN 2023/J5: here is the date of the official release of the list of cast nets selected

by admin
Elim CAN 2023/J5: here is the date of the official release of the list of cast nets selected

The hawks of Togo approach the final stretch for the qualification for CAN 2023. Before facing Eswatini on behalf of the 5th day, the coach of Togo will make public on June 9.

The hawks of Togo move to Eswatini on June 18 at Nelspruit-Mbombela stadium in South Africa. The sporting public is eagerly awaiting the sort of list of selected players. In the end, only one date was chosen by national coach Paulo Duarte. It’s Friday, June 9th at the headquarters of the Togolese Football Federation from 10:00 am.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

With the injury of Thibault Klidje, the national coach can still find his striker Placca Fessou Euloge who also returned from injury in the same vein as Frédéric Ananou.

See also  Trial of the Boaglio, there is the date: it is July 15th. And there is a line of inquiry bis

You may also like

200 years of the town of Bebenhausen –...

Firm cultural self-confidence, determined to build the modern...

Perspective. “Sopitas Calientes”: the initiative that feeds the...

PayPal: World’s leading digital wallet

Gurten expects a “racy” Upper Austria derby against...

Press release from the Council of Ministers of...

Real Madrid makes official the announcement of the...

June 4th Hong Kong: 6,000 police officers mourned...

AGM calendar: Shareholder meetings at 2G Energy, 7C...

Huaxing Capital may be removed from the Hong...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy