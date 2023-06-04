Elim CAN 2023/J5: here is the date of the official release of the list of cast nets selected

The hawks of Togo approach the final stretch for the qualification for CAN 2023. Before facing Eswatini on behalf of the 5th day, the coach of Togo will make public on June 9.

The hawks of Togo move to Eswatini on June 18 at Nelspruit-Mbombela stadium in South Africa. The sporting public is eagerly awaiting the sort of list of selected players. In the end, only one date was chosen by national coach Paulo Duarte. It’s Friday, June 9th at the headquarters of the Togolese Football Federation from 10:00 am.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

With the injury of Thibault Klidje, the national coach can still find his striker Placca Fessou Euloge who also returned from injury in the same vein as Frédéric Ananou.