Elim CAN 2023: the match of the 5th day between Eswatini and Togo will be played in South Africa

The qualifiers for the next African Cup of Nations (CAN) continue next June.

After the defeat (1-0) then the draw (1-1) against Burkina Faso in March, the Sparrowhawks are heading for a new fight in June. Togo (2 points) fourth in Group B will be traveling to South Africa to face Eswatini which does not have a ground approved by CAF and is obliged to welcome its opponents in the rainbow nation.

The Sparrowhawks will therefore face the Sihlangu Semnikati (Shields of the King) on ​​Sunday June 18, 2023 at the Nelspruit-Mbombela Stadium at 3 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. local time). Mbombela is a city in South Africa, located 330 km from Johannesburg, in the province of Mpumalanga, of which it is the capital. It is less than 200km from Mbanbane the capital of Eswatini.