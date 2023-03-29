Home News Elim CAN 2023: Togo held in check by Burkina Faso
Elim CAN 2023: Togo held in check by Burkina Faso

On behalf of the 4th day of the CAN 2023 qualifiers, Togo received Burkina Faso at the Kégué stadium. In the end, it was a draw of 1 goal everywhere that separated the two teams.

In an almost full stadium, Togo offered its hospitality to Burkina Faso. It is with a certain enthusiasm that the sparrowhawks started the meeting. But they will concede the opener in the 13th minute on a repelled ball from Togolese goalkeeper Ouro Gneni Wassiou at the feet of Dango Ouattara. Burkina Faso leads Togo. The foals of Paulo Duarte go back to the boarding and try to restore parity. In the 25th minute, Ihlas Bebou heads a ball for Klidje Thibault, the latter hits Hervé Koffi the Burkinabe goalkeeper who pushes back into the feet of Laba Kodjo Fodoh who equalizes for Togo. Paulo Duarte’s band will try to score the second goal but the referee of the game Bakary Gassama will whistle half-time on this score of 1 goal everywhere.

Back from the locker room, Togo became very offensive with desire and determination. Burkina Faso, for its part, temporizes and breaks the rhythm. We will wait until the 85th minute to see another dangerous action from Togo. But the header of Ouro Agoro Ismaïl entered during the game, misses the target.

The match ends with this score of 1 for Togo and 1 for Burkina Faso.

