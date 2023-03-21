The captain of the Togolese national team, Djené Dakonam Ortega takes the lead and launches the hostilities of the double confrontation between sparrowhawks and stallions.

After the second day of regrouping, the hawks are complete. Opportunity for Captain Djené Dakonam to mobilize his troop and sound the beginning of the battle between hawks and stallions.

‹‹We are all aware of what is at stake in these two games. I can say that these are two finals and we will try to approach them with serenity and win as many points as possible. ›› he commented before continuing

‹‹We have a competitive team. We have no room for error. With the work we are doing, all together we are going to tackle the first match which will be played on Friday and then see the second match. In difficult times, we still have to be together and try to push the team up. So there the watchword is simple. A final is won. We are aware and we will try to give the maximum to win this match ››.

The defender of Getafe Cf did not forget to appeal to the Togolese sports public

‹‹We need public support as usual. Without the audience it’s a bit complicated. He is the 12th man. With him we will achieve this victory ›› he launched with an open heart.