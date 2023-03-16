Home News Elim Can 2023/Togo vs Burkina Faso: Paulo Duarte’s list with Ouattara Moutalabou, and without Placca Fessou
As a prelude to the double confrontation between Togo and Burkina Faso counting for the 3rd and 4th days of the CAN 2023 qualifiers, national coach Paulo Duarte has unveiled his list of 26 players. We note the return of Roger Aholou, a first for Ouattara Moutalabou and Agbagno Evra.

Highly anticipated, the official list of sparrowhawks summoned to play Burkina Faso has finally been unveiled. If Roger Aholou has made his return to the selection, we also see new faces like Agbagno Evra of As OTR or Ouattara Moutalabou.

Here is the full list

Guardians

Ouro Gneni Wassiou, Steven Folly Messah Barcola Malcolm

Defenders

Djené Dakonam, Loïc Bessilé, Kennedy Boateng, Emmanuel Hackman, Roland Amouzou, Klousseh Agbozo, Steven Nador

Environments

Roger Aholou, Samsondin Ouro, Alaixys Romao, Gnama Akaté, Karim Dermane, Samuel Asamoah.

Attackers

Thibault Klidje, Ismail, Denkey Kevin, Laba Kodjo Fodoh, Ihlas Bebou, Richard Nane, Agbagno Evra, Harissou Oro Bodi, Ouattara Moutalabou, David Henen.

